US angers China with high-profile Taiwan visit



Mr Azar stated Taiwan required to be acknowledged as an international health leader.





A US cabinet member fulfilled Taiwan’s president on Monday – a relocation that has actually outraged China and increased stress in between Washington and Beijing.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is the highest-ranking US political leader to convene on the island for years.

Taiwan is, to all intents and functions, an independent state, however China concerns it as a breakaway province.

China prompted the US to appreciate what it called its “one China” concept.

“China firmly opposes any official interactions between the US and Taiwan,” a foreign ministry spokesman said when the visit was revealed recently.

“We urge the US… not to send any wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ elements to avoid severe damage to China-US relations.”

Mr Azar, who got here on the island a day prior to conference President Tsai Ing- wen, stated there were “three overarching themes” for the visit.

“The very first is to identify Taiwan as an open and …