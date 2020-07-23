US and UK accuse Russia of launching new space weapon

It’s the very first time the US has actually implicated Moscow of screening such a weapon.

“U.S. Space Command has evidence that Russia conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon,” the command stated in a declaration, stating that on July 15, Russia “injected a new object into orbit from Cosmos 2543,” a Russian satellite that has actually remained in orbit because 2019.

The declaration included that the new “object” was launched in distance to another Russian satellite, activity that the command stated was “inconsistent with the system’s stated mission as an inspector satellite.”

“Actions of this kind threaten the peaceful use of space and risk causing debris that could pose a threat to satellites and the space systems on which the world depends. We call on Russia to avoid any further such testing,” Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, head of the UK’s Space Directorate stated in a declaration.

The allegation comes in the middle of heightened tensions in between Washington and Moscow over a variety of concerns. In current days the US has actually implicated Russia of a vast array of activities, consisting of cyber-attacks on companies associated with coronavirus vaccine advancement, human rights abuses, and utilizing Russian mercenaries to destabilizeLibya Reports that Russian operatives provided money rewards to Taliban- connected militants to target US soldiers in Afghanistan have actually even more highlighted the tense relationship. While the US has actually formerly implicated Moscow of screening anti-satellite weapons this is the very first time the US has actually openly implicated Russia of checking an “on orbit” weapon, that is a weapon that is based inspace . “The Russian satellite system used to conduct this on-orbit weapons test is the same satellite system that we raised concerns about earlier this year, when Russia maneuvered near a U.S. government satellite,”Gen John W. “Jay” Raymond, Commander of US Space Command and US Space Force Chief of Space Operations stated in a declaration. “This is further evidence of Russia’s continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin’s published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold US and allied space assets at risk,” he included. The US likewise implicated Russia of performing an anti-satellite rocket test in April. Russian and Chinese anti-satellite weapons were mentioned as one of the reasons the US required a military branch concentrated on space, triggering the production of the Space Force which Raymond now leads. US satellites play an important function in whatever from navigation, weapons targeting and intelligence event, consisting of keeping tabs on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and tracking Russian and Chinese military activity, and there is issue about Beijing and Moscow’s growing ability to target satellites. Days prior to the new Russian space- based weapons evaluate the State Department stated that it was intending on holding a “Space Security Exchange” conference with Russian agents at the end of this month, stating that Christopher Ford, the US Assistant Secretary of State presently carrying out the responsibilities of the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, had actually settled the information of the conference with the Russian ambassador. Ford knocked the weapons test in a declaration Thursday, stating “This event highlights Russia’s hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control, with which Moscow aims to restrict the capabilities of the United States while clearly having no intention of halting its own counterspace program – both ground-based anti-satellite capabilities and what would appear to be actual in-orbit anti-satellite weaponry.”

