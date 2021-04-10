US and Iran hold indirect talks in bid to revive nuclear deal
US and Iran hold indirect talks in bid to revive nuclear deal

Members of the Iran nuclear deal will meet with Iran in Vienna, Austria, in an effort to kickstart face-to-face negotiations and salvage the pact, formally known as JCPOA. This is the first meeting since the Biden administration came into office. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains.

