US and China hold phone call on phase one trade agreement – Armenian News

US and Chinese trade arbitrators held a phone call Tuesday early morning Beijing time about executing the phase one agreement in between the 2 nations.

The call followed a prepared 6- month evaluation of the offer set for August 15 was postponed to an undefined date, and US President Donald Trump consequently declared he held off the talks, CNBC reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took part in Tuesday’s conversations, according to releases from both federal governments.

“The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative stated in an online declaration.

“The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of U.S. products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement,” the workplace included.

Beijing’s declaration did not consist of such particular information on the conversations.

“The 2 sides carried out a positive discussion on such concerns as reinforcing bilateral coordination of …