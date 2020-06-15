US Ambassador says Israeli leaders have failed to reach annexation agreement – Middle East Monitor

The US Ambassador to Israel, David M Friedman, and Israeli leaders failed to reach agreement on the annexation plan at a gathering yesterday, local media have reported. Friedman is known to support Israel’s illegal settlements built on Palestinian land. He has said previously that Israel has the “right” to annex the settlement blocs, and “does not have to wait” to do so.

According to Channel 13 TV, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin as well as Friedman.

The Likud’s Netanyahu and Levin apparently presented a few ideas to nominal centrists Gantz and Ashkenazi within the scope of the annexation plan, with or with no Jordan Valley, the settlement blocs only and other configurations. However, Netanyahu was unspecific about his goals and presented no maps.

Although the Israeli leader was pushing for the annexation of the maximum amount of Palestinian land as possible, Gantz and Ashkenazi have “no appetite for dramatic moves,” especially since the US has started to tone down its support for the program.

Early on Sunday, it had been reported that Friedman intended to reach an agreement on annexation acceptable to both sides. He said that he had met with Ashkenazi on Thursday for the same purpose.

The meeting is set to reconvene on Monday to continue the discussion.