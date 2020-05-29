US alerts citizens ahead of Israel’s annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

The American Embassy in Jerusalem yesterday issued a safety alert to US citizens residing in or contemplating journey to the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip ahead of Israel’s plans to annex massive swathes of the occupied West Bank together with East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

In an announcement, the embassy known as on US citizens “to maintain a high level of vigilance and to take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness”.

“Violence can occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, government checkpoints, markets and shopping facilities or government facilities,” it mentioned.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported yesterday that the Israeli military’s Central Command will likely be placed on excessive alert throughout the subsequent two weeks in preparation for armed battle with the Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestinian safety forces, native cells and huge numbers of demonstrators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned in an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper that his authorities intends to maneuver ahead with its annexation plans in July.

