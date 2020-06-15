US Air Force jet crashes into North Sea during training mission | UK news

A US Air Force F-15 aircraft situated in the UK crashed into the North Sea off the coast near Middlesbrough on Monday morning although it was on a training mission.

The status of the pilot onboard is not known following the crash, which happened on a routine training mission at around 9.40am. UK search and rescue teams were being deployed to attempt to locate the pilot.

The pilot and plane are area of the 48th Fighter Wing stationed at RAF Lakenheath, 25 miles north-east of Cambridge, home to the largest US airforce base in England.

A statement from the 48th said the sources of the accident were not yet known.

More details soon …