US Again Patrols Near Chinese Survey Ship In South China Sea

An American Navy combat ship this week conducted “routine operations” near a Chinese geological survey ship in the South China Sea, U.S. officials said, after the Chinese vessel in June entered an area where Vietnam indicates interest in exploring for oil.

The maneuvers in waters round the Spratly Islands echoed events off the north coast of Malaysian Borneo in April, each time a Chinese survey vessel and a fleet of China Coast Guard (CCG) ships shadowed Malaysian oil exploration efforts, in a apparent bid to deter the smaller nation from exploiting resources in the disputed waters. That incident prompted the U.S. Navy to send littoral combat ships close to the site of the survey on three occasions.

The U.S. Seventh Fleet on Thursday tweeted that the USS Gabrielle Giffords was performing “routine ops” in the South China Sea, and published an image showing the littoral combat ship near a Chinese ship, that your post recognized as the Hai Yang Di Zhi 4 Hao. In another photo released by the navy, a ship that generally seems to belong to the Vietnamese coast guard can be viewed along with the Giffords and the Hai Yang 4.

In mid-June, the survey ship sailed into waters in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in an apparent bid to pressure Hanoi out of exploring for oil with international partners in certain oil blocks off the country’s southeastern coast.

The ship left on June 20, but vessel tracking software utilized by RFA and its own affiliate BenarNews shows that the Hai Yang 4 was roughly 205 nautical miles (330 km) from Vietnam’s coast on Tuesday – the last day it was transmitting its location.

China is known for sending survey ships in to disputed waters or other claimants’ exclusive economic zones to pressure those countries out of resource exploration.

From April 15 to May 15, China sent the Hai Yang 8 – a sister ship to the Hai Yang 4 – in to Malaysia’s EEZ, along with an escort fleet of Chinese coast-guard ships. The Hai Yang 8 performed a survey well-within Malaysian waters, and right near a Malaysian-contracted drillship called the West Capella, which was exploring for oil there.

That incident led to the U.S. Navy deploying combat ships near the area at least 3 x.

“The Chinese Communist Party must end its pattern of bullying Southeast Asians out of offshore oil, gas, and fisheries. Millions of people in the region depend on those resources for their livelihood,” said Adm. John Aquilino in a press release on a single such occasion.

The West Capella suspended its operations in early stages May 12, and the Hai Yang 8 left shortly after.

China maintains that any resource exploration in the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely, must be finished with Chinese partners instead of international companies. Beijing has also taken this position during negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to create a Code of Conduct for governing behavior in the sea’s disputed waters.

On June 13, Spanish company Repsol ceded its stakes in three Vietnamese oil blocks to the state-run oil company, PetroVietnam, citing its inability to work under conditions of a territorial conflict, according to Archyde, a Spanish gas and oil blog. Repsol halted work in those blocks in 2018 as a result of Chinese pressure.

Two days earlier in the day, Vietnamese state media announced that U.S. company ExxonMobil would invest in Vietnam’s energy sector, after a call between Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and ExxonMobil senior executive Irtiza Sayyed. Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam reportedly told VnExpress on June 23 that the U.S. would support commercial energy projects between U.S. organizations and Vietnam.

Additional reporting and editing by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on the web news service.