US again accuses Russia of sending arms and mercenaries to Libya

“It is assessed that the Russian Federation continues to violate UN Security Council Resolution UNSCR 1970 by actively providing military equipment and fighters to the front lines of the conflict in Libya,” US Africa Command, which supervises US military operations on the continent, stated in a declaration on Friday.

US authorities have actually long implicated Moscow of utilizing the Russian mercenary clothing called the Wagner Group to battle in the Libyan civil war as part of an effort to extend Russia’s impact in the oil-rich North African nation while likewise developing an existence on NATO’s southern flank.

“Russia uses Wagner Group as a proxy in Libya to establish a long-term presence on the Mediterranean Sea,” Africa Command stated.

“They continue to look to attempt to gain a foothold in Libya,”Brig Gen. Gregory Hadfield, the command’s deputy director of intelligence, stated in the declaration.

Russia and Turkey associated with Libya’s civil war

US authorities have actually explained both sides of the Libyan Civil War as progressively depending on foreign assistance.

The Tripoli- based and UN-recognized Government of National Accord has actually gotten assistance from Turkey, consisting of drone strikes and Turkish moneyed Syrian mercenaries, while its enemy, the Libyan National Army commanded byGen Khalifa Haftar, has actually gotten the support of Russian mercenaries and some Arab counties, consisting of Egypt.

Africa Command has actually formerly launched proof of what it states is Russia’s existence in Libya, accusing Moscow of sending warplanes to boost Haftar’s forces and of releasing mines in an effort to slow the advance of the Government of National Accord, which has actually pressed Haftar’s forces back towards their eastern fortress.

Amid a boost in battling, President Donald Trump has actually talked with a number of leaders in current days about the scenario in the nation, consisting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has actually threatened to send out soldiers into Libya must forces lined up with the Government of National Accord continue to advance.

Trump likewise spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday, however the subject of Libya was not pointed out in the White House’s or Kremlin’s main readouts of the call.

Africa Command likewise launched images Friday professing to program Russian military devices being run by Wagner Group mercenaries, consisting of Russian armored lorries placed near where the heaviest battling in between Tripoli and Haftar’s forces is occurring.

“U.S. Africa Command has mounting evidence that Russia, through the Wagner Group, continues to position military equipment in Libya capable of conducting kinetic operations there. Overhead imagery shows Wagner forces and equipment on the front lines of the Libyan conflict in Sirte,” the declaration stated.

“The type and volume of equipment demonstrates an intent toward sustained offensive combat action capabilities, not humanitarian relief, and indicates the Russian Ministry of Defense is supporting these operations,”Maj Gen. Bradford Gering, the Africa Command director of operations, stated in a declaration.

Pentagon launches brand-new images revealing supposed Russian participation

The allegation comes amidst increased stress in between Washington and Moscow over a variety of concerns. In current days, the US has actually implicated Russia of a large range of activities, consisting of evaluating a space-based anti satellite weapon, cyberattacks on companies associated with coronavirus vaccine advancement and human rights abuses.

The images launched by Africa Command professes to program Russian military freight airplane, consisting of IL-76 s, providing Wagner fighters in addition to Russian air defense devices, consisting of SA-22 rocket systems at a Libyan air base under the control of the forces of Haftar.

Africa Command likewise offered an image revealing that they stated was “Wagner utility trucks and Russian mine-resistant, ambush protected armored vehicles” operating near Sirte, Libya close to the cutting edge of the dispute in between Haftar’s forces and the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord which is being backed by the Turkish military and Turkish moneyed Syrianmercenaries

A Department of Defense report released earlier this month stated that there are as lots of as 2,500 Russian mercenaries operating in Libya.

The report likewise stated that 3,500 to 3,800 Syrian fighters, paid by the Turkish federal government and provided a pledge of Turkish citizenship, have actually signed up with the ranks of the Government of National Accord.

Turkish drone strikes have actually likewise boosted the side of the Tripoli based federal government of National Accord, with the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stating previously this month that Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones in Libya “have conducted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and targeting operations against frontlines, supply lines and logistics bases” given that2019

“In July last year, they struck the Libyan National Army controlled Jufrah airfield destroying several command and control nodes as well as two transport aircraft,” Wallace stated.

The existence of Russian and Turkish forces in such close distance with the possibility of Egyptian soldiers going into the dispute has actually led some US authorities to end up being worried about a significant escalation in the dispute.