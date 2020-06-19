US administration suspends talks with Israel on annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

The US administration has suspended talks with the Israeli government on the plans to annex large areas of the West Bank, as a result of dispute within the plan and its own implementation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and leaders of the Blue and White party, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Maariv reported on Thursday, that carrying out a dispute that occurred involving the aforementioned parties during a meeting attended by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman: “It was decided that the talks would not continue until the partners in the government reach mutual understandings.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, Gantz and Ashkenazi are continuing discussions on the annexation plan. Netanyahu seeks to declare the imposition of Israel’s “sovereignty” within the settlements, “and perhaps within the [occupied] territories as well”, according to Maariv, while the dilemma of recognition of the Palestinian state had not been mentioned.

While the Blue and White party opposed this demarche, parties near to Gantz make sure he is focused on all the axioms of the “deal of the century” proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Sources in the Likud and Blue and White parties indicated that Netanyahu and Gantz will meet separately in an attempt to reach understandings.

The newspaper quoted sources familiar with the talks stating that: “Ashkenazi is the one to insist on not conceding to Netanyahu and demanded recognition of the entire peace plan.”

Gantz and Ashkenazi have also established a parallel and independent communication channel with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner: “In an attempt to influence the US position, they have scored a certain success in this endeavour, and this is a matter of concern to Netanyahu,” added Maariv.

Early elections

Right-wing newspaper Israel Hayom indicated that Netanyahu doesn’t intend to await the Blue and White party’s approval on the annexation plan, and that: “Next week is the date to implement the plan to impose Israeli sovereignty.”

Israel Hayom added that Netanyahu handed Friedman a few maps of the areas to be annexed, but: “None of the maps were similar to the concept map published by the Americans a few months ago. If he gets the green light to pursue one of the alternate maps, Netanyahu will take it and run full steam ahead.”

The newspaper quoted Netanyahu as stating in closed talks, that even if the Blue and White party opposes the plan, however present it to the federal government for approval, considering that the federal government will endorse the plan by a most of one vote, from Minister Yoaz Hendel.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu intends on bypassing the Knesset, believing that the matter will undoubtedly be settled after the government requires a decision on the issue.

The newspaper added that Netanyahu stressed through the talks that when the Blue and White party succeeds in thwarting the plan to impose Israel’s sovereignty in the area, he’ll not hesitate to go to early elections.

The new “Alternate Prime Minister Law” gives Netanyahu the best to dissolve the Knesset in the very first half of the government’s term, and without transferring the caretaker leadership to Gantz. In the function that Netanyahu decides to take action, he has five months to dissolve the Knesset.

Meanwhile, other indications related to the budget law pinpoint to Netanyahu’s intention to go to early elections. While the coalition agreement offers approving a budget for the years 2020-2021, Netanyahu is currently asking for approval of a budget for the present year only, in order to avoid the approval of a cover the next year until next March, thereby leading to the dissolution of the Knesset.

The newspaper quoted sources in the Likud party who estimated that: “This is a possible exit option, as the five-month time limit is shorter than it should be. However, Netanyahu may do so after five months in an extreme case only, which is losing control over the coalition.”

