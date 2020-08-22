US actress Lori Loughlin jailed over college admissions scandal – Armenian News

US actress Lori Loughlin, star of the comedy Full House, has actually been sentenced to 2 months in jail for her part in a US college admissions rip-off.

A federal judge accepted a plea offer prior to sentencing the star, BBC News reports.

Her other half, Mossimo Giannulli, was handed a 5- month jail term.

In May, the couple confessed to participating in a scams plan developed to make sure areas for their children at the University of Southern California as phony athletic employees.

The plea offer needs Loughlin to pay a $150,000 (₤ 112,000) great and total 100 hours of social work.

Fashion designer Giannulli need to pay a $250,000 fine and total 250 hours of social work.

“I made an awful decision,” Loughlin stated through video link.

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”