US 2020: Postal service warns of delays in mail-in vote count

The US Postal Service (USPS) has actually cautioned that millions of mail-in votes might not get here in time to be depended on the governmental election day, 3 November.

In letters to states throughout the nation last month, the firm stated “certain deadlines… are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards”.

Critics have actually blamed the brand-new USPS head – a faithful fan of President Donald Trump – for a downturn in shipment.

A record number of individuals are anticipated to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

Mr Trump has actually consistently stated that mail-in tallies will supercharge his competitor Democrat Joe Biden, and cause voting scams. Experts state the mail-in ballot system – which is utilized by the American military and by Mr Trump himself – is safe from tampering.

Former President Barack Obama highly criticised what he referred to as Mr Trump’s “attempts to undermine the election”, composing on Twitter that the administration was “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus”.

The firm has actually long been in monetary problem, bring about $160bn (₤ 122bn) in financial obligation.

The brand-new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy – a.