US 2020: Biden campaign says Trump ‘abhorrent’ for fuelling Harris conspiracy



Joe Biden called Kamala Harris his running mate – she is the very first female of colour on a significant celebration ticket





The campaign group for Democratic White House prospect Joe Biden has actually released a scathing reaction after US President Donald Trump magnified a conspiracy theory about his running mate.

Mr Trump stated he had “heard” that Kamala Harris – a US- born resident whose moms and dads were immigrants – “doesn’t qualify” to act as US vice-president.

This is not real. Ms Harris is qualified to run for president or vice-president.

The Biden campaign called the remarks “abhorrent” and “pathetic”.

They kept in mind that Mr Trump invested years promoting an incorrect “birther” theory that ex-President Barack Obama was not born in the US.

Ms Harris, a senator from California, on Tuesday ended up being the very first black female and the very first Asian-American to be called as a running mate on a main-party US governmental ticket.

“Donald Trump was the nationwide leader of the monstrous, racist birther motion with regard to President Obama and has actually looked for …