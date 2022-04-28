On April 26, an official event commemorating the Armenian Genocide, which has been traditionally held for nearly 20 years, took place in the Uruguayan Parliament on April 26, organized by the Armenian National Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun. The event was attended by President Luis Lagujo Poon, Vice President Beatrice Archimon, Parliament Speaker Obe Basget, numerous ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Uruguay, heads of Armenian organizations and others. The central office of the Armenian National Committee of the ARF Bureau informs about that.

On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Innocent Victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Speaker of the Parliament Obe Basget, the Vice President of Uruguay Beatrice Archimon, and on behalf of the ARF Uruguayan Committee Gabriela Muzhukyan made speeches. The chairman of the Armenia-Uruguay parliamentary friendship group, RA NA Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan sent a video message to those present.

The Speaker of the Parliament Basget, referring to the display of the “gray wolves” sign addressed to the Armenians by Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoղlu a few days ago, strongly condemned it, declaring ․ “We consider this gesture an insult not only to the Armenian community, but also to the people of Uruguay.”

In his turn, the Vice President of Uruguay once again “reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the Armenian Cause”, adding that as it is historically accepted, his country will always continue to commemorate this day to prevent further atrocities, such as the Armenian Genocide.

The representative of the ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan, highly appreciating the position of Uruguay, particularly mentioned ․ “Today, when the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is already a reality, we remember with special reverence the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Uruguay in 1965. Thus, Uruguay became the first country in the world to speak the voice of justice through universal oblivion, and the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide began. In the memories and mentality of our people, Uruguay is perceived as a real, selfless friend. “

The event, on behalf of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Armenian National Committee, was concluded by Gabriela Muzhukyan, who criticized the country's Foreign Ministry for receiving the Turkish Foreign Minister, while praising the President