Urgent recall on popular ice cream brand Halo Top over fears tubs were wrongly labelled ‘dairy-free’

Urgent recall on popular ice cream brand sold at Coles and Woolworths amid fears it may leave clients sick
An ice cream brand has been forced to recall their chocolate flavour after tubs were wrongly labelled ‘dairy-free’.
Halo Top Australia announced the recall of the Chocolate Ice Cream 473 ml through Food Standards Australia New Zealand on Friday.
‘The recall is due to non-compliant labelling,’ the product recall reads.
Halo Top Australia announced the recall of their Chocolate Ice Cream 473 ml
‘In a small number of cases a dairy-free labelled lid may be on a tub of dairy chocolate frozen dessert.’
The recall is for tubs of the dessert with a Best Before date of March 28, 2021 and Batch Code of 9088.
The product comes at Coles and Woolworths stores in the united states.
The ice cream could pose a food safety hazard to those who have a dairy allergy or intolerance.
Shoppers can return the chocolate delicacy to the spot of purchase where they’ll receive a full refund.
Halo Top Australia features a number of dairy-free flavours for vegan eaters, among its standard dairy range.
The recall is for tubs of the dessert with a Best Before date of March 28, 2021 and Batch Code of 9088 (stock image)
