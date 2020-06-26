Urban Outfitters owner scraps policy that allegedly led to racial profiling of shoppers

“It has been brought to our attention that this policy was misused,” URBN said within an emailed statement. “We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the reports of racial profiling in our stores, and we profusely apologize to each and every customer who was made to feel unwelcome.”
In addition to eliminating code words, URBN said it would demand a third-party review of store practices, make diversity training mandatory for associates and managers, and increase recruiting at historically Black universites and colleges.
In modern times, URBN has been the niche of controversy because of some products and services sold at its stores.
In 2014, Urban Outfitters pulled a “sun-faded vintage” Kent State University sweatshirt after public criticism that the red stains resembled blood spatter. Kent State was the locale of a 1970 incident where four unarmed students were shot and killed by police throughout a Vietnam War protest.