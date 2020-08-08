UPS plans heavy holiday fees amid coronavirus-related shipment surge By Reuters

©Reuters The business logo design for United Parcel Service (UPS), is shown on a screen at the NYSE in New York



(Reuters) – United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:-RRB- plans to enforce huge fees on big carriers sending out considerably more bundles through its system throughout the holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a brand-new cost schedule launched on Friday.

The unique coronavirus break out has actually interfered with operations at UPS and other big shipment companies – overloading their networks with whatever from food to furnishings, while putting the brakes on profit-making deliveries in between services.

UPS stated the brand-new fees might amount to as much as $3 a bundle for ground deliveries and other lower-priced shipping choices and as much as $4 a bundle for air deliveries bound for homes. The walkings were initially reported by the Wall StreetJournal

UPS stated the additional charges will use from mid-November up until mid-January and are developed to use just to consumers who deliver more than 25,000 packages a week.

The charges intensify as consumers send out 110%, 200% and 300% more deliveries than their typical weekly shipping volume inFebruary

“This could be the last we see of free shipping,” stated Cathy Morrow Roberson, creator of Logistics Trends & & Insights.

She stated the cost …