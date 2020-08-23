UPS driver is arrested in a series of highway shootings in Oregon

Kenneth Ayers, 49, from Roseburg, was arrested a day after an August 19 occurrence in which a lady was shot while driving on Interstate 5. He is a suspect in 6 other interstate shootings that occurred in May, June and July in Josephine, Jackson and Douglas counties, Oregon State Police stated.

He deals with charges of tried murder, attack, illegal usage of a weapon, criminal mischief and recklessly threatening another individual, authorities stated. The last shooting connected to the suspect included the lady shotWednesday She was dealt with at a medical facility and launched, authorities stated. No one was hurt in the other shootings.

How authorities found the suspect

After the preliminary shooting on May 12, detectives thought that a UPS truck might be included, authorities stated.