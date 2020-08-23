UPS driver is arrested in a series of highway shootings in Oregon

Kenneth Ayers, 49, from Roseburg, was arrested a day after an August 19 occurrence in which a lady was shot while driving on Interstate 5. He is a suspect in 6 other interstate shootings that occurred in May, June and July in Josephine, Jackson and Douglas counties, Oregon State Police stated.
He deals with charges of tried murder, attack, illegal usage of a weapon, criminal mischief and recklessly threatening another individual, authorities stated. The last shooting connected to the suspect included the lady shotWednesday She was dealt with at a medical facility and launched, authorities stated. No one was hurt in the other shootings.
How authorities found the suspect
After the preliminary shooting on May 12, detectives thought that a UPS truck might be included, authorities stated.
“Immediately following the Aug. 19 shooting, Troopers were able to locate a UPS Tractor trailer combination approximately one hour and 60 miles north of the shooting incident,” authorities stated.
The truck was taken and UPS scheduled the trailers to be gotten. A search of the truck exposed a gun constant with the type utilized in the events. Ayers was arrested and is being hung on bail.
UPS stated it’s complying with detectives.
“We are deeply concerned about these allegations and are fully cooperating with the responding authorities. Firearms are prohibited at UPS facilities and in our vehicles. Any further information on this matter should come from the investigating authorities,” UPS stated in a …