Upper Lars checkpoint to be renovated on the Russian side of the border – Panorama

Renovations works of the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian side of the border will be completed till 2023 within the national program of “International Cooperation and Import”. According to the report by TASS news agency, some 2 billion rubles will be allocated to the modernization of the checkpoint this year.

The renovation works are at the phase of preliminary assessment which will be finalized by September of the ongoing year. The actual reconstruction works will launch in 2021. The preliminary value of the reconstruction is accounted for 1,9 billion rubles for 2021,” the Road Committee of the North Ossetia reported.

It is noted that the necessity for the reconstruction came in light if the increased freight and passenger traffic across the Russian-Georgian border. According to the source, the daily rated capacity of Upper Lars is up to 4 thousand people, while actually 13 thousand people pass through the checkpoint every day.

