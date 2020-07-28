{Upgraded}Outdoor Solar Battery Powered Security Camera, SOLIOM S60 1080P Home Wireless IP Camera with Accurate Motion Detection; Wide Angle Range, Quick Alert and Night Vision



Price: $99.00

(as of Jul 28,2020 18:02:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SOLIOM Solar battery powered surveillance outdoor home security camera system totally wire-free.

You can use free Soliom App to remotely access the camera, get live viewing, take snapshots, manually record video. You can also listen and talk back to your visitors, pets even warn off any intruders.

Simply Install Soliom S60 around your house within your home Wi-Fi range and good exposure to the sunlight.

Soliom try to make security becoming simple and easy.

Upgraded New Version Soliom camera is more reliable and durable for outdoor use with larger size solar panel.



Extra reliable Surveillance System for Home and Business, with mobile app control

Built-in extra reliable 4000mAh battery to constantly provide power

Integrated solar power panel for natural energy supply

Full IP66 weatherproof grade to withstand all weather conditions

Easy & quick installation to fit in any corner of your yard or home

Multiple accounts share to at most 8 users to live viewing the surveillance camera simultaneously.

With Soliom S60 IP Camera you will worry less, spend less on bills and enjoy zero frustration!

Warm Tips:

1. Please connect your phone to 2.4Ghz wifi firstly before pairing.

2.You may need a Wi-Fi extender if your Wi-Fi signal is weak.

3.Place the camera in direct sunlight.

4.It can support class 10 8-64GB SD card.

5.SD card not included

Upgraded IP66 Weather Resistant

With weatherproof IP66 rate, the Soliom Security WiFi Outdoor Camera is sealed to repel any dust, water, snow, ice, oil or debris that it may be exposed to. It works at any outdoor weather temperatures between -4℉ to 140℉ (-20℃～+60℃).

Please make sure that not to drop the Camera or expose it to hard weather with the silicone flap open.

Two way audio & live viewing

Remote monitor your home from anywhere and anytime.

Using the free Soliom App, you can live view your family and home at any time of the day from anywhere via your iOS and Android smartphones. Talk and listen to anyone within the Camera’s range and enjoy a wide-angle of day and night vision.

Accurate Motion Detection System

Equipped with two kinds of new tech Motion sensors and with its 0.7-second quick tracking trigger speed allows you to catch any movements with fewer false alarms. When motion is triggered, the cam will send an instant alert to your smartphone and record a short video clip of the event to the cloud and memory card.

The sensitivity can easily be adjusted via the Soliom Mobile remote control app. Depending on your specific environment, you’ll want to manually adjust the PIR sensitivity within the app to best fit your preferences.

Easy Setup & Installation

Soliom S60 Outdoor Security Cam is extremely easy to install with the tools included in the box:

Select an area that receives at least 1-3 hours of direct sunlight every day to ensure the battery is able to stay charged every day and you won’t have to change it manually.

Don’t install the camera far from your WiFi router. Always keep a close eye on the signal level icon on the live-view screen.

Install at a height of 8 feet approx. This will give you both a good PIR detection range and a good field of view.

Place the bracket on the wall, mark 3 holes and drill/screw the hardware into position. Then simply twist the camera body onto it and you’re good to go!

Non-stop Charging

Built-in 4000mah battery and self-sustained by the solar light panel when exposed to sunlight

With Extra Soliom Solar Panel(not included), the wireless outdoor camera gets non-stop power easily and achieve no extra wiring at all!

Multi-account users & Easy Communication

With the free SOLIOM App, you can live viewing and record videos at any time of the day from anywhere. Multiple account sharing allows you to share the QR code to max 8 family members.

Soliom try to make security becoming simple and easy.

Upgraded with new App Soliom+; Scan the QR code to pair security camera to your phone via the free app and all videos saved by the camera could be playback clip by clip. Very easy to use it.

The camera only work with 802.11 b/g/n frequency band 2.4G Wi-Fi. Not work with 802.11 ac or ax 5G or higher frequency band Non-stop power supply with its solar panel and built-in 4000mah battery. Made from high-quality anti-corrosion material to withstand extreme weather; IP66 weatherproof grade for safest use with a wide-angle of vision.

Adopting new motion detection technology that allows reducing false alerts; Camera will send an alert to your smartphone when motion is detected and record a short video clip into the cloud and memory card. With the refined 5 layers of glass lens and high quality LED lights, night vision range max 33-49ft.

Record to SD Card and Cloud Storage – micro SD card slot accepts class10 8-64GB for home security camera recording. You could also use an SD card separately for storage. Cloud storage is free for the first month.

100% wire-free; Allows to remotely monitor your yard entrance, garage, office, garden, and home with live view video; Clear two-way talk lets you hear and speak to anyone who is within its range. Only support 2.4Ghz wifi.