[Upgraded Version of T1] TRANYA True Wireless Earbuds Built-in Microphone, Bluetooth 5.0 Deep Bass True Wireless Headphones, 7 Hours Continuous Playtime, 48 Hours Playtime with Charging Case, T1-Pro

T1-Pro is upgraded version of TRANYA T1, which was one of the most popular earbuds due to its amazing sound quality and snug fit.

What is new on this T1-Pro compared with its predecessor?

Longer battery life up to 7 hours continuous playtime;

Better sound quality with wider dynamic range;

Clearer voice during phone call;

Better connection;

Volume control.

Incredible Sound Quality, Built-in Micro, Passive Noise Cancellation, Multiple Modes, IPX5 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0

Achieve premium sound

With 1.5 times wider frequency range than normal earbuds, T1 pro delivers sounds that impresses you deeply with more details, more clarity and more texture, from a singer’s breath to the shimmer of a cymbal, help you enjoy personal tranquility in a causal and comfortable vacation.

Long Battery Life

With 6-8 hours play time from a single charge and extra 8 time recharging with pocket-size charging case, you will fearless in exploring pleasure in your trip.

Better Connection with Bluetooth 5.0

With high-performance chip and antenna, these wireless earbuds offer extended range and fewer dropouts, and stay connected as you keep moving.

Passive Noise cancellation

Passive noise cancellation blocks out a lot of surrounding noises, and does avoid wind noise created during running, biking, jogging, etc

IPX5 Waterproof

IPX5 Waterproof efficiently prevents water and sweat from penetrating and damaging its sensitive components. Working properly for workouts, training, marathons, gym, fitness, etc

Multi-Mode

Stereo Mode: enter immersive experience in sound.

Share Mode: give one of the earbuds to your friend/family to share your happy moment.

Mono Mode: use the left or right earbud separately to connect your device. Ideal for driving or not wanting to miss the sound outside.

FAQ



Q: How to make the right choice between T1-Pro, T2 and T3?

If you are Small or normal ears, please choose T1-Pro;

If you are Big or normal ears, please choose T2 or T3.

Q: If the right earbud and the left earbud do not connect with each other (can not back to stereo mode). How to resolve it?

Follow the below steps you can easily to resolve this issue (100% success rate) :

Step 1: Clear up “T1 Pro-L” and “T1 Pro-R” on the Bluetooth list of your cell phones, then turn off the Bluetooth in your cell phones;

Step 2: Pick up the earbuds from the charging case and turn THEM off, with the voice prompt of “Power off” from BOTH earbuds;

Step 3: When the earbuds are off, press and hold the power keys of the earbuds up to 15 seconds until you hear the voice prompt of “RESET” from BOTH earbuds;

Step 4: Wait 3-5 seconds then turn on BOTH earbuds and keep the two earbuds “within 5 cm”. (The reset would be successful if the RIGHT indicator light blinks “white and blue” alternately.)

Step 5: Turn on the Bluetooth of your smartphones, then select the “T1 Pro-R” to pair with your smartphone

Note: (The most important point is to keep the two earbuds “within 5 cm” in step 4)

[Premium Sound Quality] – Powered by Realtek headphone chip and high-definition speaker that provides 1.5 times wider dynamic range than normal earbuds. Thus, you can hear more details, more texture of bass, and better clarity of treble.

[Auto Paring and Better Connectivity] – The earbuds automatically turn on and connect with your smart phone when removed from the charging case; automatically turn off and charge when return to the case. With the latest Class 1 Bluetooth technology and high sensitivity antenna, these wireless earbuds offer extended range and fewer dropouts, and stay connected as you keep moving.

[Passive Noise Canceling] – TRANYA T1-Pro wireless earbuds can block out most of surrounding noises. You will be out of the street noise and get into the fantastic world of music with the sound quality.

[Voice Noise Cancellation] – With advanced voice noise cancellation technology, the earbuds can block noise and enable you to enjoy clear phone calls.