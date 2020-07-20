Upgraded Pro Wireless Switch Controller for Nintendo – Gamepad Joypad Remote Joystick Replacement for Nintendo Switch Controller with Auto Turbo Dual Vibration and Motion Control



🎮【Wireless & Wired Controller】The pro controller is specially designed for Nintendo Switch/ Switch Lite(NO NEED INSTALL ANY DRIVER). At the same, it can also be used for Windows/PC. If you use it for a PC, please use the included USB cable to connect it (wireless connection not applicable)

🎮【Extend Play Time & USB-C Fast Rechargeable】This switch controller for nintendo switch Built-in with 600mAh polymer lithium battery, Low Energy Consumption, Long Battery Life. It only takes 2 hours for this procontroller to be fully charged while it supports 7 to 10 HOURS of CONTINUOUS PLAYING!!! The switch controller can be used normally even during charging. The controller will automatically sleep if no operation within 5 minutes

🎮【Dual Vibration & Turbo Function】Our switch pro controller supports 3 Turbo Speed & Dual Shock. 3 Auto Adjustable Turbo speeds: 5 shoots /s, 12 shoots /s, 20 shoots /, even official pro controller doesn’t have; 3 different level double shocks: strong, medium, and weak, Dual analog sticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control, Super sensitive button sensing make you feel ultimate gaming experience

🎮【Wireless Bluetooth Connection & Paired Easily 】The wireless switch controller adopts wireless transmission technology ensures stable connection and zero delays, offers a range of up to 8 meters. you can sit far away from the game console and enjoy playing without fearing data loss or signal interference. Supports up to 4 people to play games at the same time, Definitely an ideal pick for games like Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc

🎮【Comfort & Happy Gamer Promise】 The weight of this wireless switch pro controller is fitted nicely in your hands, ergonomic, give you different gaming experiences. JYSW sincerely creating amazing and looking for HIGH-QUALITY DURABLE controllers that you’ll love to use and show off. Our wireless pro controller is perfect for professional, amateur, and casual gamers alike and covered by 45-day return guarantee & 3-year warranty support. Our professional after-sales team is at your service 24/7