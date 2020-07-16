[Upgraded] Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 12W Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5, Bassup, IPX7 Waterproof, 24-Hour Playtime, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Speaker for Home, Outdoors, Travel

Price: $39.99
SoundCore 2
Model number: A3105
The Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Sound and Playtime.
From ANKER, the Choice of 20 Million+ Happy Users
• Industry-Leading Technology.
• Worry-Free Warranty.
Awesome Audio
SoundCore 2 produces outstanding audio from an astonishingly compact speaker (165mm*54mm*45mm). Upgraded 2x 6W drivers blast out rich, clear sound.
Brilliant Bass
Bring your music to life with proprietary Anker BassUp technology. Deeper bass ensures a wide, balanced audio range.
Play All Day
24h-hour / 500-song playtime means you can listen all day, and all night too.
Note: Playtime varies according to volume and audio content.
Audio On-The-Go
IPX7 water-resistant rating and dustproof engineering mean you can bring your beats anywhere – from the garden, to the beach, to the shower. Upgraded materials provide smooth touch, and better grip.
Wireless Stereo Pairing
Grab two SoundCore 2* and pair them together via a single device to turn up the volume and enjoy big stereo sound.
Streamlined Connectivity
Listen for up to 66ft with latest Bluetooth 4.2 technology, while an in-built microphone makes hands-free calling a breeze. No Bluetooth? No problem, an aux port allows you to plug in and play.
Worry-Free Warranty
At Anker, we believe in our products. That’s why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.
Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder.
Outdoor-proof: IPX7 protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable.
24H Non-Stop Music: Anker’s world-renowned power management technology and a 5,200mAh Li-ion battery deliver a full day of sublime sound.
Grab, go, Listen: classic design that has been refined and lightened, with effortlessly simple controls.