Upgraded 2020 TUOSHI TS720W WiFi Range Extender, 300Mbps Wireless Signal Booster, WiFi Repeater/Access Point/Router with High Gain Dual External Antennas & Ethernet Port-Wall Plug Design-WPS



Price: $15.99

(as of Aug 30,2020 04:45:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Universally Compatible



The range extender is compatible with standard routers, access points, and service provider gateways.This expander is compatible with almost all routers on the market. The router transmits a WiFi signal, and the range extender expands the wifi signal. The wifi signal is stronger and covers a wider area.

Expand WiFi and Connect Further



The TS720W range extender expands your router’s signal to provide strong and stable WiFi to your home. Watch movies, play games, watch live videos, and connect to WiFi without worrying about dead zones or spotted signals. You can enjoy the fun of wireless.

Proximity signal extension

The home can accept the WiFi of the neighbor, the signal is not good, but it can receive stably. After using the expander to expand the signal, the home signal is enhanced, the coverage area is enlarged, the neighbor WIFI is shared, and the Internet is easily accessed.

Scenes to be used

Home signal extension

The router is placed in the living room and the bedroom WiFi signal is weak. With the expansion of this product, the bedroom signal is enhanced and the Intert is easy to access.

Compound signal extension

In a duplex villa, the first floor is large in size and the second floor signal is not good. By using multiple expanders to amplify the signal coverage, bid farewell to weak signals.

Support multiple device connections, wifi signal coverage is wider



After the signal relay is successful, it easily covers the original weak signal corners in the house. Whether you are watching TV in the living room,or share your photos on Facebook or Twitter on the balcony, you can easily do it. The whole family goes online, bid farewell to the weak signal at home and enjoy the fun of wireless Internet access.

Designed for your Home



The TS720W range expander features a sleek and compact design that blends in seamlessly with your walls and decoration. Unlike other clunky range extenders,

It weighs only 2.7 pounds. You can pick it up easily. The creamy white body design is more stylish and glamorous.

★ Applications: Cover WiFi signal in lounge, Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom, Balcony and office, ect.

★ Strong WiFi Signal: Go through all of your walls in your home or office. No matter how big your house TUOSHI TS720W can always help you with 360-degree strong WiFi coverage.

★ Intelligent Roaming, automatically connect the strongest signal source. Wall-Through WiFi Extender TS720W is Built-in Dual MTK Chipset, which ensure strong signal from the CPU. It come with dual external 5dBi Antenna, wifi signal can be going through very well and extend wifi coverage to longer distance.

★ Stable Signal Boost: Adopt environmentally friendly design. It is very stable with low radiation and low power.

★ What You Get: TUOSHI TS720W WiFi Range Extender, 18 month warranty, 12 hour speed respond service