[Upgraded 2020] Gaming Headset IMBA V8 for 3D Surround Sound, PS4 Xbox One Headset | Noise Cancelling Mic Chat Headset, Over-Ear Gaming Headphones for PC, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch



Price: $35.95

(as of Aug 12,2020 14:59:10 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Do you need a reliable, durable and premium gaming headset with the high quality of sound? An ergonomic, super-enjoyable headset with great microphone quality and control?

Well, TBI Pro has just created the gaming headset of your dreams.

Introducing the PRO gaming headset for your wildest gaming adventures

Elegance and super pleasant sensations are combined with the high sound quality and an advanced microphone to create the perfect gaming headset. The TBI Pro Gaming set is your premium quality headset with the most durable built quality, fully adjustable steel slider, crystal clear sound and a high-quality microphone.

Our 2019 revamped design has improved sound and built quality, while also giving you a greater sense of control.

In short, when you buy these headphones, you get:

dynamic sound and microphone quality;

irresistible comfort;

the multiplatform gaming headset.

YOU ARE INSIDE THE GAME: WE WILL TAKE CARE ABOUT SOUND!



Enjoy professional quality



3.5mm

LEATHER earmuffs

50mm bi-directional drivers

LED Lights

Headset interface: USB+3.5mm

Useful controls with MUTE button

The multiplatform gaming headset – universal compatibility: Xbox one, 360, PS4, PS3, Nintendo, PC, Laptop etc



Use the premium gaming headset for your favorite gaming platforms:

Sony PlayStation 3, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Pro

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC, Laptop

Enjoy gaming-grade sound quality on your favorite gaming console!

NOTE:

Make sure that the controller used has a port of 3.5 mm, otherwise you will need an adapter that is not included in the package.

To turn on the LED indicators, your device must be equipped with a standard USB port.

ENJOY QUALITY!



Let the whole world wait



High-Quality gaming experience

High-Quality Omni-Directional microphone



360 degree



Flexible professional gaming microphone with noise cancellation

wired

✓

NO

connection type

3,5mm jack

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

battery

NO

✓

waterproof

NO

✓

🎁REVAMPED 2020 COMFY DESIGN it’s time for a high quality gaming headset without breaking the bank. TBI Pro has remastered and perfected what you always need in a gaming set: improved microphone, high quality sound, and exceptional comfort.

🎁PROFESSIONAL MICROPHONE AND VOLUME CONTROL super nice volume buttons and a dedicated mute button give an immense sense of control the one you need in your gaming adventures. With 50mm dynamic drivers and the noise canceling and steel beam slider, you can customize the headset with microphone to fit your face comfortably and completely turn yourself out of the surrounding sounds.

🎁UNIVERSAL GAMING HEADSET DESIGNED BY GAMERS these headphones can be used with your PC, Nintendo Switch, XboxOne headset or PS4 headset they work with any of the gaming consoles. Get the multiplatform for your maximum enjoyment with sound and microphone quality that will make your gaming even more impressive.

🎁HUGE 50MM DYNAMIC FOR REAL GAMING EXPERIENCE remastered for premium quality, superior comfort and ergonomics, the TBI Pro Gaming headset uses steel slider, premium leather headband and irresistibly soft, comfy and breathable earmuffs the durable comfort you deserve. The bright LED lights are also here for even better gaming effect.

🎁DESIGNED IN CHICAGO JOINTLY WITH GAMERS. Focus on the main gaming preferences and requirements in combination with advanced aulio technologies makes this gaming headset the best option for sophisticated gamers.