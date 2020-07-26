[Upgrade] iClever Boostcare Kids Headphones, Cat Ear Hello Kitty Headphones for Kids on Ear for Boys Girls, Adjustable 85/94dB Volume Control, Childrens Headphones with MIC for School/Tablet, Blue



Durable Materials Meant for Little Hands We’ve all suffered the occasional broken cable at some point in our lives. The result of a rushed yank out of a bag or catching ourselves on a well placed door handle. We’re sure we don’t need to convince you that if we are clumsy with our electronics, our children are certainly worse. Boost Care is built to withstand little hands. Made from durable food-grade materials, and tangle free cords, the headset is soft, twistable, bendable, and built to take a beating. Built-in volume-limiting circuitry that keeps the sound pressure down to levels recommended as safe for young ears.

The safest option – iClever BOOSTCARE kids headphones are generously recommended to protect vulnerable and sensitive ears with adjustable 85dB/94dB volume limiting. Study mode or travel mode, Choose one you like. Built-in microphone is another bonus. Hands-free call, No problem.

ADJUSTABLE HEADBAND WITH UNIMAGINABLE TOUGHNESS – iClever toddler headphones survive the hard treatment of little kids. The headband is twistable and also easy to adjust. It is flexible to accommodate a wide range of head sizes. Soft earmuffs deliver comfortable feeling while listening. There is very little clamping pressure.

Start from health – iClever headphone for kids adopts high quality food grade materials. Namely, it is made of nontoxic materials and designed to withstand the environment of intended use. Therefore, we always maintain the desired nature and credible Production of quality. All of these can be traced to be the health of kids. It won’t cause any negative effect to your kids even with long time wearing and touching.

Playful CAT-INSPIRED design – combining high quality Audio with unique fashion, iClever children headphones are finished with two cat ears on the top of the band. No matter your kids are a cat person or not, they are cute beyond doubt. And the impressive shape will catch the fancy of them, especially for those who is obsessed about the cat. Cat-related headphones will fulfill every girlish Dream and fancy.

Universal compatibility & satisfying service – With the standard 3. 5mm headphone jack, Works with virtually all smartphones, tablets, such as Apple iPhone, iPad Mini, Samsung Galaxy phones, Lenovo, Android cellphones, tablets and more. You are entitled to enjoy 18-month Replacement and 24-hour customer-friendly support service. Any questions please feel hassle-free to Contact us.