Upgrade 8Inch Pipe Perfect Water Big Tank Handmade Water Bottle



Price: $33.89

(as of Aug 31,2020 18:41:09 UTC – Details)



High:about 7.9 inch; weight: about 230g

❀ Made of high-pressure extra-thick borosilicate glass for durability.High:about 7.9 inch; weight: about 230g

❀ Perfect Design: Every piece is unique and special. Takes hours and hours of hard and skilled work to master such a beauty and only few posses the skill.

❀ 100% pure handmade glass crafts, it is a well-made, sturdy and beautiful piece of craftsmanship, you will be surprised that the product is more beautiful than in the picture.

❀ Easy to Assemble, Disassemble, Clean and Store Away. Perfect for Home or for Travel.

❀ excellent in quality , you can buy with confidence! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will solve it within 24 hour