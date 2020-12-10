Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has sold 6,250 shares at $281.10 EPS valued at $1,756,875 on 9th December, Wednesday.

Facebook trade on Wednesday declined by $5.48 at midday and reached $277.92 in the stock market. Shares of 23,731,262 had been exchanged as compared to the average 22,803,230 volume. The simple average 50-day moving price is $277.57 along with the 200 days is $258.04.

The lowest in the 52-week is $137 and the highest is $304.67. Their market cap of the company is $791.60B. The PEG, P/E, and beta are 1.57, 31.65, and 1.26.

According to the 29th October report by FB, their quarterly EPS was $2.71 that surpassed the $1.94 consensus estimate by almost $0.77. The total margin being 32% with the return equity standing at 23.27%. Their quarterly revenue was $21.47B as compared to the $19.78B consensus estimate.

FB Stock Transactions

KeyCorp increased the target price of FB stock to $340 from $330 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. Mizuho lifted it to $330 from $315 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. BidaskClub decreased the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. Royal Canada Bank promoted it to $350 from $320 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. Credit Suisse increased it to $330 from $322 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. The consensus rated the Facebook stock with ‘buy’ and a $295.33 target price.

Morgan Stanley raised their holdings on FB stock by about 2.4% while Eastern Bank increased by almost 8.6% valued at $27,665,000. United Bank increased its position by 37% owning $732,000 worth of shares and Unigestion SA owns shares worth $3,909,000. Hedge funds and institutional investors possess 59.62% Facebook stock.