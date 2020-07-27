Updated Version 4 in 1 Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Dock Station for Apple iWatch Series 5/4/3/2/1, AirPods Pro/2&Pencil Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/Xs/Samsung



Safe Protection Automatically stop charging when overheat.

Optional Charging Angle Charge both vertically and horizontally, watch movies, listen to music, make calls or sending message without interruption during the whole charging process. Sleep Friendly The LED Indicator light will keep flashing for several 15 seconds and then will be off after your phone is recognized. No annoying light during your sleep. Case Friendly Without bothering to remove your phone case every time use the wireless charger, but case over 6 mm is not recommended.

Adjustable & Foldable Design: Magnetic metal support plate Can be adjusted the phone and the Apple Watch charging module to a preferred angle,and it can also be folded.No longer worry about the various charging lines in your life, making your desktop clean and tidy.Lightweight features make it easy to put in your backpack for home, office and travel.Elegant and generous shape ,can be placed in the bedroom, living room, office desk and more.

Qi-Certified & Safe Charging: Powlaken wireless charging dock uses the most advanced automatic control technology. Built-in safeguards against overcharge, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, temperature control. Guards your device battery against overcharge damage.Features Qi wireless technology and 2 charging Coils, you can fully charge your devices for about 3 hours.The non-slip design protects your devices from falling and the bottom vents effectively dissipate

So Easy To Use & Case Friendly: Powlaken wireless charger only needs to be connected to the type-c cable(Included) and the adapter [Included, Recommend QC2.0/3.0 Quick Charger Adapter (9V 2A)] provide power charging for the devices.Put the device in the appropriate location and charge it immediately. Most mobile phone cases can be wirelessly charged without disassembly, just remove the magnetic or metal accessories from the phone/phone case.

Wide Compatibility: It is specially designed for Qi-enabled cell phones(iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/X/XS MAX/XR/8/8 Plus/Samsung Galaxy S10 /S9 /S8 /Plus/S7)and Non-Qi enabled phones require a qi wireless charging receiver