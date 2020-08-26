Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Previously, the CDC stated viral screening was suitable for people with current or presumed direct exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

Here’s what the CDC website said previously : “Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.”

The CDC changed the site onMonday Here’s what it says now : “If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

Those who do not have Covid -19 signs and have not remained in close contact with somebody with a recognized infection do not need a test, the updatedguidelines say

“Not everyone needs to be tested,” the company’s site states. “If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional.” The CDC guidelines still say people must get tested if they have signs which somebody’s healthcare supplier “may advise a COVID-19 test.” “It is important to realize that you can be infected and spread the virus but feel well and have no symptoms,” the updated CDC website states, …

