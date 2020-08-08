Update: Student no longer suspended for releasing photo of crowded school | News

ATLANTA,Ga (CBS46)– The student who published a viral photo and video proving crowded North Paulding High corridors is no longer suspended for doing so, the student informed CBS46News

The district at first suspended the student previously today after a statement to penalize all trainees who shared disparaging material of the school on social networks.

“Students have important amendment rights that the school has to respect,” stated Mike Hiestand Senior Legal Counsel for Student Press Law Center.

“Anything that’s going on social media that’s negative or alike without permission, photography, that’s video or anything, there will be consequences,” was the statement to North Paulding High trainees initially heard on CBS46

On Friday, the student revealed by means of social networks that the district reversed its choice.

To be 100% clear, I can return to school onMonday I could not have actually done this without all the assistance, thank you. — hannah (@ihateiceman)August 7, 2020

A relative of the student informed CBS46 the suspension was expected to be 5 days, and in part pertained to the usage of a mobile phone in the school corridor, videoing minors and utilizing …