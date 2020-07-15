UPDATE: Police release video footage of fatal shooting in Delta Township after fight over wearing mask

UPDATE (3:27 p.m.) The Michigan State Police First District on Twitter released the video footage of the shooting that occurred today in Eaton County.

This video has been edited by the station so as not to show the killing. The video will freeze and the audio will continue. The Michigan State Police (1st District) have the whole video on their Twitter account.

UPDATE (12:05 p.m.): The Michigan State Police say Sean Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, who worked at the Michigan Department of Transportation, died this morning after being shot by a veteran Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop following a stabbing at an Eaton County store.

UPDATE: (10:24 a.m.) – A 43-year-old Grand Ledge man is dead after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy following a fight at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, the argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the store.

The argument continued in the parking where investigators say the 43-year-old, who was not wearing a mask, stabbed a 77-year-old man he was arguing with and drove away to a nearby neighborhood.

The stabbing victim, who had been wearing a mask, has been treated for his injuries.

The younger man drove away and was stopped later by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.

The man then pulled a knife on that deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is heading up the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – There is a heavy police presence at a Delta Township neighborhood.

6 News is told that gunshots were heard in the area just after 9:00 a.m. today.

The Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene near Dixon Road and Jerryson Drive.

6 News has crews on the scene and will update this story online.