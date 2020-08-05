Update on the severity of Dexter Lumis’ ankle injury

WWE Digital has actually discovered that the severity of the ankle injury suffered by Dexter Lumis is even worse than formerly reported.

In recently’s NXT Injury Report, it was exposed that Lumis had actually suffered an osteochondral sore to the talus after a difficult fight with Finn Bálor and Timothy Thatcher for a North American Championship Match chance.

Lumis won the bout, however the growing severity of his ankle injury has actually raised some concerns around Lumis’ status for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX.

