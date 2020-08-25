Update on the condition of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

As reported by Charly Caruso on Raw, medical personnel were afraid of a skull fracture and prospective brain bleeding to Drew McIntyre after Randy Orton provided 3 vicious kicks to the skull to the WWE Champion previously in the night. The medical authorities did likewise reveal issue the injuries might possibly be career-threatening.

McIntyre was ultimately packed into an ambulance and transferred to a regional medical center for more screening.

Stay secured to WWE digital and social platforms for the most current updates on McIntyre’s condition.