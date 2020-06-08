Upcoming vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench

According to 1 leak, there’s one other SD865-powered vivo on its approach and it even bought examined at Geekbench the place the outcomes are in keeping with the remainder of the Qualcomm-powered flagship.

The vivo V2024A runs on the Kona platform, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 865. It will boot Android 10 out of the field and use 8GB RAM.

A separate rumor then claims that the telephone can be belong to the iQOO sub-brand, though we have got little proof to help that. vivo did replace the X collection solely final week and the NEX lineup additionally bought an S mannequin this yr, so becoming a member of the rapidly increasing gaming sub-brand does make sense. We’ll be on the lookout for extra info and hold you posted.

