Upcoming vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench

According to 1 leak, there’s one other SD865-powered vivo on its approach and it even bought examined at Geekbench the place the outcomes are in keeping with the remainder of the Qualcomm-powered flagship.
The vivo V2024A runs on the Kona platform, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 865. It will boot Android 10 out of the field and use 8GB RAM.
A separate rumor then claims that the telephone can be belong to the iQOO sub-brand, though we have got little proof to help that. vivo did replace the X collection solely final week and the NEX lineup additionally bought an S mannequin this yr, so becoming a member of the rapidly increasing gaming sub-brand does make sense. We’ll be on the lookout for extra info and hold you posted.