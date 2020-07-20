Upcoming unpacked event will see the launch of five new devices, says Samsung’s TM Roh

Samsung has scheduled its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Watch 3, and a host of other devices. In an official blog post, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh revealed that the company will launch five new devices at its gala event.

“At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go,” he wrote. Notably though, the Samsung executive did not reveal the name of devices the company will launch next month.

However, we already know some of the hardware that Samsung will launch next week. The marquee product, of course, will be the Galaxy Note 20 that we recently saw in an accidental leak. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live aka “Beans” earbuds, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also break cover at the event.