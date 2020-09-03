Upcoming Redmi Note 10 phones with Dimensity 820 and 720 chipsets are on the way

Benchmark results exposed that the Redmi Note 10 will be powered by a Dimensity 820 chipset. Leakster Digital Chat Station proves this and includes that there is another Redmi gadget in the works, one utilizingthe Dimensity 720 This would be the initially 5G-connected Redmi Note phone, by the way.

It’s possible that this 2nd gadget will be introduced as “Redmi 10” or we might see a Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, depends on what the Redmi marketing department is believing.

Anyway, there is currently a Redmi phone utilizing the Dimensity 820 chip, the Redmi 10X 5G, though that is offered solely inChina These 820 and 720 powered designs might go worldwide– among the initially Dimensity- based phones to do so.

Back in August, MediaTek revealed strategies to present its Dimensity chipsets worldwide in Q3 this year (and there’s just September left in this quarter). It appears like phones like the Redmi Note 10 will be leading the charge, however they will not be alone (Oppo has a Dimensity- powered Reno waiting in the wings).

