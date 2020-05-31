Upcoming Honor Play 4 shines in three different colors in official banners

Honor is cooking-up one other pair of units for its Play lineup. Heading in direction of a June Three announcement, the Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro shouldn’t be confused with the Play 4T and Play 4T Pro. A different pair of Honor units, that lately appeared out of the blue and are already official.











Honor Play 4 colors

An organization supervisor took to Weibo as we speak to showcase banners for the Honor Play 4 in three colors. Officially, thats about as a lot as we all know in regards to the Honor Play 4 pair for the time being. Unofficially, a current TENAA itemizing suggests the common Honor Play 4 will sport a 6.81-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel LCD show, 4,200 mAh battery and a plethora of RAM and storage configurations – 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM choices with both 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage sizes. Also, a quad important digicam setup, consisting of a 64MP important digicam, an 8MP secondary digicam, and two extra 2MP sensors, maybe one macro and one depth sensor and a 16MP selfie shooter in a punch-hole reduce out on the entrance. All of this, fitted inside a 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm, 213-gram physique.

Chipset remains to be a little bit of a thriller, however we do comprehend it must be an octa-core, with a reported clock of two.zero GHz, making MediaTek Dimensity 800 a viable candidate. As for the Honor Play 4 Pro, we have already got a fairly detailed leak, full with renders. It is anticipated to supply 5G help, seemingly by means of the usage of a Kirin 820 chipset. A connectivity choice that’s not fairly as sure on the vanilla Play 4. Other bits and items anticipated on the Play 4 Pro embrace a Sony IMX600y sensor for its important digicam, 40W quick charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

