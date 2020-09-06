Up to a quarter of Brazilians may not take COVID-19 vaccine

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil, in Porto Alegre



BRASILIA (Reuters) – Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against coronavirus and a further 20% indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Sunday.

The reasons given by those wary of taking a vaccine included doubts over its safety and effectiveness, and unfounded conspiracy theories such as fears over genetic manipulation, having a chip implanted by taking it, and that it is made with aborted fetuses.

The Ibope poll for non-governmental organization Avaaz surveyed 1,000 people across the country, the paper said.

Of those who expressed a reluctance to take a vaccine, 34% were in the 25-34 year-old age range, and 36% were evangelical Christians. The poll showed that 75% of Brazilians will take a vaccine when one becomes available.

The survey comes after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, reiterated last week that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be obligatory when they become available.

Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the…