Up to 8,000 Chinese nationals came into US after Trump banned travel due to coronavirus: AP

More than 600 flights brought in travelers from these areas after Trump announced his travel ban in late January and it was enacted Feb. 2.

Trump’s initial travel ban included any non-U.S. travelers originating from China, and excluded anyone coming from Hong Kong or Macau in late January.

Travelers from Hong Kong and Macao also didn’t face the exact same scrutiny or screening processes as Americans or any foreign nationals coming into the U.S. after having held it’s place in Wuhan — where the coronavirus outbreak started.

Flight records from FlightAware provided to The Associated Press showed that 5,600 Chinese and foreign nationals from Hong Kong and Macau found its way to the U.S. in February. More than 2,000 passengers from the exact same administrative zones arrived in March and yet another 150 in April, according to The AP report.

There is no adequate evidence to show folks from these flights transmitted the coronavirus, nevertheless the National Security Council, the State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) wouldn’t normally publicly discuss why these territories were exempt from the China travel ban.

One administration official told The AP that the travel ban was instated after more than 12,000 people arrived in the U.S. through the 2 territories in January, according to Commerce records.

The Trump administration said it could also require any Americans who’ve traveled through China and back into the U.S. to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

But according to data collected by The Associated Press, the machine that was meant to track and monitor the people undergoing quarantine lost track of at least 1,600 Americans.

Trump has touted his border closures, first from China, then European nations and Brazil, since the U.S.’s first line of defense against the coronavirus.

In a tweet last week. the president said: “We did a great job on Coronavirus, including the very early ban on China.”

“We saved millions of U.S. lives! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way,” he added.

Trump’s travel ban on China went into full impact on Feb. 2, at which time 15 people had been already confirmed with coronavirus in Hong Kong and seven people in Macau.

The cases from Macau were later linked directly to Wuhan, the foundation of the outbreak.

The U.S. has reported significantly more than 2.7 million cases of the coronavirus and nearly 130,000 deaths during the pandemic.

Hong Kong has since banned all travelers from the U.S.

