Up to 700,000 rejected for universal credit after coronavirus emergency applications, new figures suggest

Around 700,000 individuals who utilized for universal credit because the coronavirus emergency hit their livelihoods have been turned down, new figures suggest.

One third of candidates for the much-criticised profit had been rejected – a charge that may have “shocked and appalled” these turning to the federal government to tide them over, a Labour MP says.

However, a minister accused Labour of a “feeble attempt to denigrate universal credit” insisting extra folks than ever earlier than have acquired assistance on time.





The row follows the division for work and pensions (DWP) being deluged with an unprecedented 2.2 million claims for the profit, because the pandemic struck.

Claimants protested that the web site floor to a crawl and that they had been unable to get via on a cellphone line – which acquired a staggering 2.2 million calls on sooner or later alone.

Now the DWP has revealed that one-third of the 800,000 candidates within the first two weeks of the emergency had been rejected, which implies round 260,000 had been turned down.

The claims had been both “closed due to ineligibility”, withdrawn, or rejected as a result of the individual had some earnings.

The DWP says it’s unable to present statistics for April and May, when – if the identical rejection charge continued – the numbers lacking out would have grown by round 450,000.

Officials argue some folks may have “put in speculative claims”, since withdrawn, whereas others may have subsequently gone onto furlough schemes, making them ineligible.

But redundancy funds are counted as revenue, a possible motive for rejection, whereas financial savings of £16,000 disqualify folks from universal credit altogether.

Critics of the profit, which merged wage top-ups, out-of-work advantages and housing profit right into a single cost, say many first-time claimants may have been shocked at how ungenerous it’s.

“Of the first 800,000 people to seek help from universal credit since the crisis began, a third got nothing. Not a penny,” mentioned Neil Coyle, the Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“This may have shocked and appalled the folks claiming assist, who’ve been working and contributing via taxes and National Insurance.

“Working people deserve to know that they can rely on a functioning social security system for support if they need it. Sadly, universal credit will only continue to let them down.”

But Will Quince, the minister for welfare supply mentioned: “This is yet one more feeble try to denigrate universal credit.

“Of course, for a range of reasons, not everyone will qualify at the moment they apply – it is however too simplistic to jump to the conclusion that they are not supported by our safety net welfare system.”

The minister insisted universal credit was “confounding its critics”, including: “A record proportion of those eligible for support received it in full and on time.”