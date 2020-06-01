Up to $700,000 of merchandise stolen from Trend Benderz in overnight Milwaukee looting

Milwaukee Police affirm 16 companies in Milwaukee have been broken or looted late Friday night time into early Saturday morning.

Trend Benderz, at 35th and Capitol, was one of the worst hit. It sells high-end sneakers, footwear, garments and equipment.

Surveillance cameras inside the shop recorded the crime. The surveillance video reveals younger folks smashing via a glass door with an axe, then leaping via the door, and grabbing as a lot merchandise as attainable.

The proprietor of Trend Benderz, Sam Ramahi, obtained a name in the center of the night time from a good friend who handed by the shop.

“Immediately, I checked the cameras from home because I have access to them, and I saw a swarm of people destroying my business,” Ramahi stated. “It was heartbreaking. I felt totally helpless. I was just praying to God that something would happen that they would stop the madness.”

It’s one thing Ramahi is not certain he can absolutely recuperate from.

“Close to $700,000 worth of merchandise was wiped out in less than 15 minutes,” he stated.

Ramahi is left cleansing up the mess left behind.

“I know people have the right to be frustrated and angry,” he stated. “They have the right to protest. But they don’t have the right to come into small businesses and destroy them and steal from them, as a way to show how angry they are. I know this is all material stuff, but it was my livelihood.”

