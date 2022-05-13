Until May 1, existing subscribers of Ucom mobile internet service uGo 3500, uGo 5500, uGo 7500 և uBox 12500 postpaid tariff plans will receive more internet coverage from June 1. At the same time, new subscribers also have the option of getting additional Wi-Fi modems if they subscribe to the service for 12 to 24 months. The new offer will be especially pleasing to travelers who prefer “walking Wi-Fi”, as well as those who are tired of the monotony of the office and decide to work in nature from time to time.

Note that in particular, in case of uGo 3500, the subscribers will get 40 GB instead of the previous 30 GB, uGo 5500 – 100 GB instead of the previous 70 GB, and uGo 7500 subscribers – 200 GB instead of the previous 100 GB. uBox 12500 subscribers will receive 300 GB every month instead of the previous 130 GB.

“When developing this offer, we first used our existing subscribers, who have been using Ucom mobile internet for a long time. “Until May 1, all existing subscribers who have joined the uGo tariff plans, without any additional obligation, will receive an increased amount of Internet coverage every month,” said Ucom CEO you Khachatryan said.

Let us add that the uFi mobile internet modem can be purchased for 39,000 AMD or 1 AMD in case of connecting to the service for 18 months.