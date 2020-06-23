Up to 30% of Covid-19 survivors could be left with damaged and scarred lungs

A third of Covid-19 survivors may suffer long-term damage to their lungs that leaves them struggling to breathe, according to research.

Other nasty coronaviruses — such as for instance SARS and MERS — are already known to cause ‘persistent’ harm to the lungs.

But evidence on Covid-19 is murky, given boffins only spotted the lethal pathogen six month ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Doctors say the respiratory infection will be similar to other coronaviruses and lead to pulmonary fibrosis, the irreversible scarring of the lungs.

Leaked NHS guidance says up to 30 % of Covid-19 survivors may possibly suffer long-term lung damage, if it will take the same path as SARS or MERS.

And it warns survivors could face ‘persistent physical, cognitive and psychological impairments’, including chronic fatigue syndrome.

Other studies have shown SARS-CoV-2 virus — which causes Covid-19 — can attack organs, such as the heart, liver, kidneys and arteries.

Physiotherapists have again and again warned patients can suffer a loss of mobility if they are stuck on hospital wards for weeks, or endure flashbacks.

The NHS guidance, seen by The Telegraph, was sent to primary care and community services, which include GPs and district nurses.

It said: ‘Approximately 30 % of survivors of the global SARS outbreak brought on by SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV experienced persistent physiological impairment and abnormal radiology consistent with fibrotic lung disease.

‘It is envisaged that pulmonary fibrosis [lung damage and scarring] is probably to be an important sequela/condition which is the consequence of Covid-19.’

The guidance also reportedly warned any particular one in seven patients who fought because of their lives on intensive care may be struck down with lasting brain damage.

Seventy per cent of them are affected delirium that may lead to ‘established cognitive impairment’ in a single in five cases, the memo said.

Only 300,000 Brits have actually tested positive for the disease — meaning 100,000 could face lasting damage, if the estimates are correct.

But health officials estimate the size of the outbreak may be in the region of 5million cases, leaving 1.5million Brits at risk of permanent harm.

World Health Organization (WHO) figures, however, show that both SARS and MERS are far more lethal than Covid-19, with death rates at least 10 times higher.

How long does it take to recover from coronavirus? Doctors say it’s unclear how long it will take people to truly cure COVID-19, however anecdotal evidence suggests it will take months. Indeed, once the Prime Minister was rushed to intensive care, experts issued grave warnings about how precisely long however be out of action for. One medical precept holds that for each and every week someone is in intensive care, there will need double that point to fully recover once discharged. The more severe someone’s disease is, the longer it will take, and people who end up in intensive care may possibly be left with permanent damage to their lungs and liver. Scientists think it is likely people become immune to the virus in at least the short term, meaning they won’t catch it twice, but they aren’t certain. COVID-19 is caused by a virus which mainly attaches to and attacks cells in the lining of the airways and the lungs, which explains why sufferers think it is so difficult to breathe. The body’s immune reaction is the causes of symptoms – swelling in the areas where the virus is attacking makes the airways close-up and allow it to be hard to breathe, and patients cough to decide to try and eradicate the viruses and dead lung tissue from their health. The immune system also causes a higher temperature and aches and pains because it tries to make your body too hostile for it to survive. And patients become exhausted as the virus makes the lungs unable to get enough oxygen into the blood, depleting muscles’ energy supplies. While the vast majority of people who catch the coronavirus survive – some with medical help, but many without – the effects of it can linger on for weeks a short while later.

Government scientists have called for studies to investigate the lasting effects of the illness, which some experts have branded ‘post-Covid disability’ and likened to polio.

NHS bosses last month opened a rehabilitation centre to help thousands of Covid-19 patients cure the long-term damage brought on by the virus.

The head of the NHS Seacole Centre admitted she was worried about how little was known about just how long the results could last for.

Dr Hilary Floyd told The Telegraph she was shocked by simply how young many patients were, revealing some have been in their forties and fifties.

She added: ‘These are individuals who were independent, they might be running their very own business, going to the fitness center, swimming, active. Now they truly are at the idea they can’t get out of bed.

‘We have a couple of patients inside their 40s right now; we really didn’t are expectant of that. We were expecting them to be older.’

In a stark warning concerning the potential damage Covid-19 could pose, Dr Floyd added: ‘They may possibly always have some level of debilitation.’

She added that some of the patients are just able to do 10-minute bursts of physical activity because of their fatigue and breathlessness.

Scientists are clueless as to just how long it takes infected patients to fully cure Covid-19, that has killed 450,000 people worldwide.

Health officials earlier this month announced a ground-breaking trial to examine the long-term damage inflicted by Covid-19 on major organs.

The two-year study, the first of its kind in the UK, hopes to solve the mystery around the lasting effects of the disease using scans of coronavirus patients.

Government scientists have previously warned coronavirus patients could be left short of breath for months after their battle with the illness.

SAGE, a panel of exerts who advise Number 10 in emergencies, also warned Covid-19 survivors may endure weeks of fatigue in a meeting on May 7.

Brits who have fought off the herpes virus have unveiled throughout the outbreak that they have been wiped of energy and left struggling to walk up the stairs.

Evidence is emerging that the coronavirus may affect the brain, causing seizures and stroke, along with harming the liver, kidneys, heart and blood vessels.

A paper in the journal JAMA Cardiology in March reported one in five of 416 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Wuhan, China, had suffered heart damage.

The researchers also found problems could occur even yet in those without underlying heart disease.

Another study from Wuhan, published in February, said 16 of 36 patients transferred to intensive care were suffering from arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats).

The heart problems are believed to occur as a result of the virus triggering a ‘cytokine storm’, where in actuality the immune system overreacts to the infection.

This leads to inflammation of the center muscle. As a result, the center pumps more weakly, causing symptoms such as for instance breathlessness.