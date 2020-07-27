Up to 2,500 fans to attend two Bob Willis Trophy games as phased return of crowds continues | Cricket News





Edgbaston will invite fans for the very first two days of the Bob Willis Trophy match in between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire

Up to 2,500 viewers each day will be able to attend the very first two days of this weekend’s Bob Willis Trophy games at the Kia Oval and Edgbaston.

Both premises were picked to host pilot occasions, with 1,00 0 viewers taking in Surrey’s friendly versus Middlesex on Sunday and the exact same number welcome at Warwickshire vs Worcestershire on Tuesday.

Over double that will then be able to attend the Bob Willis Trophy matches in between Surrey and Middlesex and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire on Saturday and Sunday as the domestic season starts in earnest.

The Bob Willis Trophy, in which the 18 first-rate counties have actually been divided into 3 local groups of 6, is a red-ball competition being played in location of the County Championship for one season just.

1,00 0 viewers were enabled into The Oval as part of the very first trial to return fans to live sport

Neil Snowball, the ECB’s handling director of county cricket, stated: “We’re all thrilled about the start of the county cricket season, and of course all of us miss out on not being able to go and see as we typically would.

“These two pilots are an important step in testing the government guidance and ensuring we can safely open our grounds again.”

The cricket pilots were amongst a little number of sporting occasions revealed by the federal government for checking the safe return of viewers, with a view to resuming places for sports fans, with social distancing procedures in location, from October.

No fans have actually been allowed to England’s bio-secure Test series versus West Indies which looks set to hold true for the rest of the global summertime, which takes in trips from Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.