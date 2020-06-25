Up to 10,000 care home residents and staff in England will get monthly coronavirus tests, the federal government announced today.

Health chiefs have launched still another surveillance scheme in the hope of tracking how Covid-19 has spread through nursing homes round the country.

Care minister Helen Whately – who has come under fire for appearing to blame scientific advisers for the catastrophe that unfolded in care domiciles – said the results will help plan to prepare care domiciles in the future.

In this wave of the UK’s epidemic care homes have now been battered by Covid-19 and more than 14,000 residents have died with the herpes virus in England and Wales alone.

The government was accused of overlooking care domiciles in a scramble to provide for the NHS and bosses have repeatedly needed regular testing in their facilities.

The new testing programme will be performed at 106 care domiciles run by Four Seasons, with 1000s of residents and staff tested for past and present infection.

It employs it was reported today that health chiefs are planning to turn lots of empty shops into walk-in coronavirus testing centres in Britain.

Many those who don’t drive are unable to use drive-in testing centres, leaving them with only an at-home test option unless they are in hospital – but these are in high demand.

The Department of Health is determined to diagnose more cases of Covid-19, having its average within the last two weeks around 1,200 per day but estimates suggesting between 3,000 and 4,000 people are catching the virus daily.

There are only four walk-in test centres currently operating in England, in Leeds, Newcastle, Rochdale and London, according to the federal government – even though there are also reports of centres in Leicester and Slough.

Suspected patients at walk-in clinics will be tested in the same manner, with a swab of the back of these throat and inside their nose.

Samples are then posted to laboratories and patients get the results straight back within a few days.

MailOnline has approached the Department of Health for comments on the plans to turn vacant shops into more walk-in testing centres, first reported in The Times.

The Department revealed information on its care home surveillance testing today, saying it planned to track how a virus spread through England’s homes.

WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 SURVEILLANCE PROGRAMME? Sir Patrick Vallance, Britain’s chief scientific adviser, today confirmed officials are employing population testing and data on official cases of coronavirus to work out how fast the herpes virus is spreading, signified by its R, or R0, value. He said: ‘At as soon as we’re utilizing a calculated R looking at all kinds of things including contacts, looking at genomics, looking at data from ambulances, hospital admissions, and etc, to calculate the R.’ The Government is increasing the amount of tests it’s doing, and is now including random members of the general public. MONTHLY TESTING OF THOUSANDS As part of its three-point ‘test, track, trace’ plan, at the very least 25,000 people are being enrolled in to a plan to test an example of the people each month for a year to see if they’re currently ill with the herpes virus, tracking it over time. In an additional branch of the tracking project, people in 1,000 house holds across the country will submit to monthly blood testing to see should they have immunity to the coronavirus from being infected with it in the past. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: ‘[This] exercise is making good progress, I believe we said that we hope to maintain a position to say something about the early results in the beginning of May and that remains the case.’ RANDOM TESTING TO GET SNAPSHOT The Government will also test 100,000 random people in a one-off swab testing scheme, to get a notion of what proportion of the population is infected currently. Public Health England is undertaking ongoing antibody testing in its Porton Down laboratory to develop an idea of how many folks have had the herpes virus in the past and how they will have developed immunity to it, and up to 10,000 people will be sent home antibody testing kits to add to this data. HOSPITAL & AMBULANCE DATA The Government will also use statistics from hospitals and ambulances to track the amount of people becoming seriously ill after catching the disease, giving a more immediate insight in to the pressure on the NHS. Extensive contact tracing is not believed to be under way yet, but officials are organizing to start tracking down every one who has been around touch with someone who tests positive. CONTACT TRACING An army of 18,000 contact tracers – likely to be repurposed civil servants – will be hired by mid-May to enable authorities to keep accurate documentation of social support systems around those who catch the herpes virus, enabling them to isolate people who could have it and stop them spreading it further.

Around 400,000 people in England live in care homes, spread across approximately 21,000 facilities. The majority of them have dementia – around 60 %.

Because it would be unfeasible to test them all, the federal government has selected a representative sample of 10,000 staff and residents across 106 domiciles.

They will get swab tests – to see if they’re currently infected – 3 times each on the next four months.

And they will also be given antibody tests – which test the blood to try to find signs of past disease – in three months’ time.

Those who test positive for antibodies, which could mean they are immune to reinfection, will be followed up after half a year and however , after a year to observe long the antibodies last for.

The study will reveal what proportion of care home residents and staff have caught the disease, and the swab testing will hopefully grab any new or ongoing outbreaks. It is being run with the help of University College London.

Professor Martin Green, the chief executive of the charity Care England, which represents domiciles around the country, welcomed the move.

He said: ‘Care domiciles are the front line and this opportunity is welcome. This study is absolutely critical if we have been to win the battle against Covid-19.

There is still so much to learn about this virus; why some care homes have tested positive whilst displaying no symptoms or deaths and the others have felt the full force of the brutality of the silent killer.

‘The Government’s study will help us comprehend the way in which this virus operates thus enabling us to be better prepared today, tomorrow and in the future.’

The study started on June 11 with a few of the participants having blood tests done to see if they have had coronavirus already.

This service is not available to the general public yet because scientists don’t know whether it actually protects people, or if the exact same person can suffer from Covid-19 twice.

Swab testing will then be used to check where in actuality the virus is actively spreading in care homes.

Comprehensive swab testing has become vital for tracking the herpes virus as Britain moves out of lockdown and the federal government has widened its criteria for who are able to get tested to include anyone with symptoms.

Swab tests now feed in to the NHS’s test and trace system, which launched at the start of this month and contacts everyone who has been near an infected case.

Number 10 has faced a barrage of criticism over its flagship Test and Trace scheme, which was finally launched three weeks ago.

The system has been hailed as a necessity to get out of lockdown and global health chiefs said functioning tracing programmes are vital for beating the herpes virus.

But shocking figures released a week ago showed only 10,000 Covid-19 patients have been asked to give details of almost all their close contacts.

Separate government data suggests around 3,000 people are being infected daily in England alone because only a fraction are getting diagnosed.

Many people with the herpes virus don’t get symptoms so don’t realise they are ill, meaning they don’t really get tested.

It comes after Boris Johnson faced a huge backlash yesterday as he claimed in the Commons that no country has a working Covid-19 tracing app.

The PM dismissed criticism over the failed NHS computer software, which was abandoned last week — despite being considered ESSENTIAL.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock originally promised the app — which was trialed on the Isle of Wight — would be rolled out nationwide in mid-May.