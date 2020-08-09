Up four at Marathon, Lydia Ko eyes her first LPGA win in two years

SYLVANIA, Ohio–With two late birdies, Lydia Ko carded a 3-under 68 and doubled her lead in the MarathonClassic The previous worldNo 1 is four shots ahead, considering her first LPGA win in two years.

Ko has actually gone 44 competitions worldwide because her last success.

Danielle Kang, who won recently at close-by Inverness Club, had a 70 and was four shots behind. Kang got within two shots of the lead with a birdie on the par-3 14 th, however she bogeyed the next and got one birdie on the last two holes, both of them par fives.

Ko, on the other hand, birdied the 16 th and 17 th and completed four ahead. Ko was at 16- under 197.

She had a one-shot lead entering into the 3rd round at Highland Meadows and took control early, extending her result in 3 shots at the turn. Unlike the opening two rounds, when birdies were needed to keep up, this round was everything about pars. Ko ran 9 straight pars up until her huge surface.

Full- field ratings from the Marathon LPGA Classic

It was forming up as a two- gamer race.

Minjee Lee of Australia had a 68, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who began the round one shot behind, had a hard time to a73 They were at 10- under 203, 6 shots behind.

Lexi Thompson likewise lost ground with a 73 and fell 12 shots back of Ko.

Ko was declared as the future of the LPGA Tour when …