UOMAX Gaming Chair, Reclining Racing Chair with LED Lights, Ergonomic Computer Chair with Lumbar Support, Adjustable PC Gamer Chair with Mesh Back (RGB)

Product Description

【Awesome LED Lights】: Features with LED lighting on the back of the chair to match your gaming gears. It can be connected to a computer USB port or a USB charging port. Very easy to use, you can choose your favorite color of the LED gaming chair to match the color of your keyboard lighting.

【Breathable Mesh Fabric Back】Featuring elastic mesh fabric allows air flow, keeping away the heat and humidity close to the body. The strong tensile strength ensures the use age of the chair. The distinctive back is designed by diamond cut style with high strength and high toughness materials.

【Excellent Component】: The racing gaming chair equipped with SGS certificated gas lift makes height adjustments quick and easy from 15.52″ to 22.24″. PU leather tested to be skin friendly, durable and water-resistant. BIFMA Certificated ABS five-star base can support up to 250 lbs.

【Ergonomics】: High-back & headrest offer adequate support to neck and head, an extra adjustable lumbar support and wider seat area are designed to offer gamers the utmost comfort in ergonomic sitting position, ensuring long time sitting.

【Multifunction】: 360 degree swivel offers freedom of movement in any direction. 90°-135° reclining function, could be locked in place and stay reclined at certain angles for working, gaming, reading or napping. Padded linkage armrests moves with the back as chair reclines. Smooth racing caster wheels help the chair glide effortlessly with no worry about scratching floors.