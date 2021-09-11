Unvaccinated people are the majority being admitted to the hospital: University Hospital CEO
Unvaccinated people are the majority being admitted to the hospital: University Hospital CEO

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner joins the Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman to discuss the increase in coronavirus infections, waining immunity, and boosters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR