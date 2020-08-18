Untitled Goose Game will soon let you bully village dorks with a friend

Untitled Goose Game is including another terrible goose to its collection. Developer House House revealed today that it will release a regional two-player co-op mode as a totally free upgrade on September 23rd.

The guidelines of Untitled Goose Game are basic: you, a adorable and awful goose, beep at innocent villagers, take their things, and typically make life unpleasant. It’s a puzzle game constructed around prompting havoc, and with a friend, that task might be much easier than ever. Co- op will be offered on all platforms; furthermore, the game is pertaining to Steam andItch

House House has actually likewise collaborated with iam8bit and Panic Inc to launch physical copies of the previously digital-only game, in addition to a vinyl variation of its soundtrack. Both will be launched on September 29th, with preorders open now.